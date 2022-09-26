UofL Archives receives massive photo donation from Courier Journal, Bingham family

Members of the Bingham family also donated to the collection to help with the preservation and preparation of the collection for the public.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's Archives and Special Collections received a massive collection of photos from one of Louisville's most historic newspapers.

According to the press release, The Courier Journal and its parent company Gannett have donated an estimated 3 million photographs and negatives to the UofL Archives.

The Bingham family owned the newspaper from 1918 to 1986.

The Barry Bingham Jr. Courier-Journal Photo Collection shows the "daily happenings and major events" from around the mid-1930s to the early 2000s.

Archives and special collections director Carrie Daniels said the collection has moments from the Civil Rights movement, World War II, the Derby, behind-the-scene images of important people and much more.

Courier Journal editor Mary Irby-Jones said this allows the newspaper to retain the legacy of their work.

“It is important for us to preserve and share our work with others so our community can learn about the history of Louisville as captured through our photographers in the field for more than 150 years," Irby-Jones said.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the collection can do so by contacting Denise Bohn or clicking here.

