Exhibit honoring 9/11 headed to Kentucky State Fair

The mobile exhibit is interactive and educational, featuring steel beams from the World Trade Center as well as several other artifacts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year the Kentucky State Fair will have a new exhibit honoring those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The 9/11 Never Forget Exhibit is an interactive, educational mobile exhibit. Documentary videos and recordings of first responder transmissions will be on display as well as other artifacts like steel beams from the World Trade Center.

According to the Kentucky State Fair, the exhibit will have interactive guided tours carried out by New York firefighters who will provide firsthand accounts of the day and its aftermath.

"We view ourselves as the largest classroom in Kentucky." David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues said, "We're always looking for things that we can do to add more of an educational component. That's why we welcome this exhibit."

The mobile exhibit arrived in Louisville Tuesday. It was given a formal escort by local fire and police departments from the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville to the fairgrounds.

According to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the mobile exhibit is a high-tech tractor trailer that transforms into an 1,100-square-foot exhibit. The exhibit travels to events across the United States and Canada and has educated nearly 600,000 people to date.

"The number one goal that we have is to educate our youth." Billy Puckett, the exhibit field manager said, "Its really fantastic travelling the country and seeing parents bringing their children ages five up and explaining to them what's happened. It's part of history. We need to keep it alive and talk about it."

Also new this year, the Kentucky State Fair will have a First Responder’s Day Sunday, Aug. 28. On First Responder’s Day active first responders and their families receive free admission with valid proof of employment.

“With the addition of many new areas including Rescue Ridge, the 9/11 Never Forget Exhibit, and Kentucky Fire & Rescue, we found it especially important this year to welcome those who ensure our safety and come to our aid.”, Beck said.

The 9/11 Never Forget Exhibit will be on display all eleven days of the fair. You can find out the exhibits’ hours here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.