More than 100 Kentucky archaeological sites featured on new website

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state's history, officials said.

Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said.

It includes information on more than 100 prehistoric and historic archaeological sites across 64 counties.

The site was launched in September, which is celebrated as Kentucky Archaeology Month.

Prehistoric sites include a Native American rockshelter in the Daniel Boone National Forest, and historic sites include Saltpeter Cave, a frontier-era niter mine in Carter County, the statement said.

Each archaeological site includes a summary, findings, a focus on “what’s cool” and links to related materials.

