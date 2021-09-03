Historic WWII vessel LST-325 docked in Brandenburg for Labor Day weekend

The LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, is docking in Brandenburg's Riverfront Park until Sept. 6.

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — A treasure of US history is making a stop in Meade County. The LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, is docking in Brandenburg until Sept. 6.

Organizers of the 2021 Rumble by the River are hosting a memorial festival for the LST as it leaves port to sail across the country’s inland rivers. A crew of volunteers will be aboard to share the history of the vessels, the men and women who built them and those who served on them.

In addition to the LST being docked, there will be over 60 vendors, food, historical demonstrators and beer garden.

The festival is held on Riverfront Park in Brandenburg and there is no fee to enter the park. However, to go on a tour on the LST there is an admission fee. Adult tickets cost $15 and children tickets cost $7.50. Children under five, veterans and first responders are free.

According to the event's Facebook page, Saturday and Sunday will be the biggest days of the event. Saturday features a veteran memorial exhibit, car show and a concert.

The LST will be giving it's last tours Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.

