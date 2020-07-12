Kentucky veteran who joined the military shortly after Pearl Harbor attack shares his story

Glenn Fisher had just turned 15 when he tried to enlist in the Army, the day after the attacks.

BEDFORD, Ky. — The events of Pearl Harbor forever changed our history.

Glenn Fisher had just turned 15 when he tried to enlist in the Army, the day after the attacks.

The young boy from Bedford, Kentucky was originally told no.

However, Col. Fischer had a secret that day—one that simple math and his current age gives away. It’s been 79 years since he signed up. He was just 15 years old the day he went to volunteer.

"They must have known or talked to my mother and realized I was not what I said I was cause, I said I was 18,” Col. Fischer explained.

They took him in February of 1942. He went to Europe and fought, shoulder to shoulder, with the Greatest Generation.

Fisher's father was a World World 1 veteran, and he knew this was his time to serve.

He spent 37 years in the military before he officially retired.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.