(WHAS11)-The community came out to celebrate history and bourbon at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.

Wednesday's event helped launch the center's first ever quarterly membership event while also honoring Dr. Lonnie Bunch.



Bunch was the founding director of the National Museum of African History and in June became the first African American to head the entire Smithsonian Institution.

UofL President Doctor Neeli Bendapudi emceed the event which also included the first official bourbon tasting west of Ninth Street and a tour of the Heritage Center's new exhibits.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.