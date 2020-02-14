LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new documentary premiered Thursday night called "The Beecher Terrace Story."

Louisville filmmaker Lavel White spent months producing the 30-minute program showing the rich history of the housing complex at the front door of west Louisville.

Beecher Terrace was built in 1939 to house WWII defense workers. After the war it housed generations of families who told White of their success growing up there.

"Beecher Terrace was a community that was often overlooked and you heard about things in the evening news about it being bad, but it was more than the negative crime and drug dealing and stuff that took place in the community," Filmmaker, Lavel White said.

Beecher Terrace played a huge role in the developing the Russell neighborhood.

The 80-year-old complex is being torn down and replaced with 640 mixed income units all with a $29 million federal grant.

