Clarksville to commemorate historic visit of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt

The town is unveiling a permanent historical marker at Clarksville High School where Roosevelt visited in 1958.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The town of Clarksville is unveiling a commemorative historical marker in honor of the visit of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in 1958.

Roosevelt visited the town on June 16, 1958 and attended the annual dinner of the Clark County Chamber of Commerce. Nearly 1000 people attended the dinner, held in the new gymnasium, including Supreme Court Justice Sherman Minton.

The meal was prepared by the Clarksville HS cafeteria staff, and was served by the Clarksville High School band parents.

Roosevelt had just returned from an extensive tour of Russia and spoke for an hour about her experience at the dinner. During that speech, she called upon the American people to study and understand Russia in order to meet the Communist challenge. She cautioned Americans not to underestimate the foreign power.

The marker will be unveiled Oct. 7 and will be held at a lobby entrance to Clarksville High School. The short event will feature several speakers including Historical Society President Michaelia Gilbert, whose grandfather was one of the police officers who escorted Roosevelt into the school.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.