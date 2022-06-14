Abraham Lincoln birthplace to observe Juneteenth with presentations

The presentation will discuss Abraham Lincoln’s legacy in pushing for emancipation and how that led to the formation of Juneteenth.

The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is observing Juneteenth with two free presentations.

Ranger Layton Carr will lead a discussion at 11 a.m. Saturday about Abraham Lincoln’s legacy in pushing for emancipation and how that led to the formation of Juneteenth, the National Park Service said in a statement.

In the afternoon, Kentucky Humanities Council Chautauqua performer Virgil Covington Jr. will portray William Wells Brown in a living history presentation “How I Got My Name," the statement said.

Brown was born into slavery in central Kentucky but escaped in 1834 and is considered to be the first published Black novelist and playwright. He was also a prominent advocate of the abolitionist and temperance movements.

Both presentations will be held at the Birthplace Visitor Center. More information about Juneteenth events are available on the park's Facebook page.

