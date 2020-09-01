AUSTIN, Texas — In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Heidi Broussard's fiancé spoke out for the first time since police found Broussard's body.

Heidi Broussard and her baby, Margot Carey, originally went missing on Dec. 12. Broussard's body was later found on Dec. 20 in the trunk of a vehicle at a Houston-area home. Margot Carey was found inside that home alive.

Magen Fieramusca, 33, who was reportedly a "close friend" of Broussard's, has been arrested and charged in connection to her death.

Broussard's fiancé, Shane Carey, said now he wants to look Fieramusca straight in the eyes and ask her why.

"It just makes me angry that these beautiful kids don't deserve this. She didn't deserve this," Shane Carey said. "She was the best mom, the best person you could ever meet. She had like 25 best friends because everyone wanted to be her best friend. I don't understand what happened still. I don't understand why."

Shane Carey said that Fieramusca called him crying days after Broussard went missing, asking for updates.

Sources told KVUE that Fieramusca had been plotting to take baby Margot Carey away from Broussard and that Fieramusca was pretending to be pregnant at the same time as Broussard.

Shane Carey's father, Ty Carey, said he thinks Fieramusca was jealous.

Shane Carey also told GMA that he believes Fieramusca couldn't have done it by herself, adding that Broussard was stronger than Fieramusca.

KVUE obtained a sealed affidavit that details what may have happened to Broussard before her death, including a witness who said she may have seen Fieramusca at Broussard's apartment around the time she disappeared.

Baby Margot Carey was reunited with Shane Carey right before Christmas.

Carey told ABC that he is working to create a foundation in Broussard's memory. He has also set up a GoFundMe aiming to raise $50,000.

