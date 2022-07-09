World Mental Health Day | How mental health conversations becoming easier

It's World Mental Health Day. Conversations about mental health issues have been taboo but nowadays, more people are understanding of the issues others face.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oct. 10 marks World Mental Health Day.

UofL Health held a discussion Monday trying to destigmatize mental health issues and bring awareness to just how important it is to live a happy and fulfilling life.

The company said there has been a positive trend lately – mental health conversations are not as hard as they used to be, and more people are understanding of the issues people face.

“I think the first step is just acknowledgement. It's that simple, acknowledging that somebody whether you work with them a loved one, you know, somebody at your church has a mental illness. And then you know, you're just supporting that person, this is no different than somebody that has cancer, they have a medical issue here, the differences, it's a mental health issue. I think the more that we come to change our society and our vernacular, and making this just like you, we get a wealth welfare checkup every year, why not do a mental health checkup, little things like that can make a difference,” Sameera Jackson, UofL Peace Hospital, said.

UofL Health said the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic really increase the anxiety of many and had a negative impact on their mental health, but it also brought a lot of these issues to light and made people start having these conversations.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness will host their “Step Forward” walk at Waterfront Park on Oct. 15 to bring awareness to mental health issues.

That event will feature guest speakers who will share their personal stories and battles with mental health issues.

The walk will begin at 9 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.