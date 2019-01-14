LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Cases of whooping cough have spiked in Louisville.

According to the Department of Public Health and Wellness, there were 68 cases in 2018 in Louisville, that's compared to 27 in 2017.

Health officials urge doctors to test for whooping cough. They also urge parents with babies and children to get immunized against the respiratory infection.

Whooping cough is highly contagious.

