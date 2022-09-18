Experts urge caution in peak mosquito time

After one death and two others were infected by the West Nile virus, experts are urging the public to take preventative measures when it comes to mosquito bites.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The health department is putting residents on alert after finding mosquitoes infected by West Nile virus in Jefferson County.

Metro Public Health and Wellness said the virus has killed one person and hospitalized two others in Louisville.

Crews have been working to fog different parts of the city where infected mosquitoes have been found. They want people to be aware while taking precautions, but the most important thing is, don’t panic.

The CDC reports about 80% of those infected with the virus will see no symptoms while about 20% experience flu-like symptoms. Less than 1% of cases develop serious conditions, requiring hospitalization.

Travis Hightower from Louisville-based pest control service Mosquito Joe has been managing crews since 2015, going from homes to businesses, keeping them pest free.

Following reports of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus, Hightower said people should be proactive rather than reactive.

“Try to keep any overgrown bush, grass, weeds – keep those trimmed back. That’ll keep those mosquitoes down because that’s where they wanna go during that heat,” he said.

Health experts are encouraging people to use insect repellent, especially during dawn or dusk hours. If possible, during those times, wear clothes that cover your skin.

They also recommend using EPA-registered insect repellent when you’re outside. At home, check the screens in your windows for any holes or openings.

A good tip would be to remove standing water, checking around gutters, flower pots, bird baths and children’s pools.

Metro Health said they are conducting fogging operations in various neighborhoods affected by the infected mosquitoes.

