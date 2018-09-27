LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky Department for Public Health confirmed West Nile virus in five Louisville residents.

Four of the West Nile cases were neuroinvasive, a serious form of the disease where the virus attacks the brain or the tissues lining the brain and spinal cord leading to encephalitis or meningitis. There have been no deaths from West Nile in 2018.

“We urge people to protect themselves against West Nile,” said Dr Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. “You should wear insect repellant and dress in long sleeves and pants if going outside during dusk and dawn.”

“The massive amounts of rain we have seen over the last several days are causing mosquito populations to multiply and we know that West Nile infected mosquitoes are present throughout the community,” said Dr. Moyer.

In most instances, people infected with West Nile virus show no symptoms or relatively mild symptoms. Less than one percent of infected people develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis. Serious illness can occur in people of any age. People more than 60 years of age are at the greatest risk for severe disease. People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants, are also at greater risk for serious illness.

The Department of Public Health and Wellness advises people to take the following precautions:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

• Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions. More information about insect repellents can be found here at http://www.cdc.gov/westnile/faq/repellent.html.

• When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.

• Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

