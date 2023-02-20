Louisville-area scientists expand wastewater testing to monitor community's health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Scientists in Louisville are expanding testing of our wastewater to learn more about the health of our community.
When the pandemic began, scientists at UofL and the Christina Brown Envirome Institute started testing wastewater to see where COVID was most prevalent in the city.
During a presentation to the League of Women Voters, Dr. Ted Smith said they have expanded their testing.
“We moved into what we call pan-pathogen monitoring, which is to look for many, many other kinds of infectious agents to really help bolster the health of our community and really understand when things are coming and going more than COVID,” he said.
Smith said there is still a fairly high level of COVID in the community, but infections are less severe. He adds it is now something we are just living with.
