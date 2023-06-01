Volunteers of America starts new project to study recovery program impact

Freedom House is a family-based recovery program for pregnant and parenting women that also treats the cycles of addiction with children.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers of America (VOA) is expanding to reach more Kentucky women and offer them assistance.

According to a press release, VOA and Human have partnered together to start Project Strong, which will "measure the social and financial value of Freedom House's outcomes."

"We will share this data to assist our sister providers, not just here in the Commonwealth, but across the country," VOA President and CEO Jennifer Hancock said.

Freedom House is a recovery program for pregnant and parenting women that also treats the cycles of addiction with children.

VOA also plans to expand Freedom House into Owensboro, Manchester and northern Kentucky.

The program has been around for 30 years according to the release.

