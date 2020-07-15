Kentucky nursing homes welcome back visitors with new guidelines

New rules will help prevent spreading the virus to those most vulnerable to complications.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friends and family may now visit residents in Kentucky nursing homes, but the reopening comes with new rules.

Nearly 350 Kentuckians in long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The new rules will help prevent spreading the virus to those most vulnerable to complications.

The changes include:

Visitors only welcome at facilities with no new cases in the last 28 days

Only two visitors allowed per patient

Visits must be scheduled

Visits must be held in designated rooms our outside areas

Sanitation will be done between visitors

For more information on Kentucky's reopening plan, check out the state's Healthy at Work initiative.

