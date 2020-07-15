x
Kentucky nursing homes welcome back visitors with new guidelines

New rules will help prevent spreading the virus to those most vulnerable to complications.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friends and family may now visit residents in Kentucky nursing homes, but the reopening comes with new rules.

Nearly 350 Kentuckians in long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The new rules will help prevent spreading the virus to those most vulnerable to complications.

The changes include:

  • Visitors only welcome at facilities with no new cases in the last 28 days
  • Only two visitors allowed per patient
  • Visits must be scheduled
  • Visits must be held in designated rooms our outside areas
  • Sanitation will be done between visitors

For more information on Kentucky's reopening plan, check out the state's Healthy at Work initiative.

