OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky says a student was hospitalized because of a possible vaping overdose.

News outlets report a Daviess County High School resource officer told deputies that a female student was being taken to the hospital from a “vaping overdose.”

RELATED: 2 teens charged after 12 students ill from vaping incident at Grayson County High School

A press release from the county sheriff’s office says the student was treated and released from Owensboro Health Region Hospital.

The release says the vaping substance the student was “consuming” is being sent to a Kentucky State Police lab for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing. The release says six additional students and possibly others may face various drug charges.

County Public Information Officer Lora Wimsatt says the district is prohibited from sharing information about any medical or disciplinary issues regarding a student.

RELATED: City to consider changes to vape shops

RELATED: Kroger, Walgreens to stop selling e-cigarettes in US

RELATED: Louisville officials issue public health warning to stop vaping

RELATED: Mayor Fischer, health officials to address vaping-related illnesses