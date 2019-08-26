LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There could be a delay in the flu vaccine getting to doctors’ offices this fall.

Norton Healthcare says it took longer this year for the World Health Organization to identify the strains needed to produce the vaccine.

There was a flu strain that emerged late last year and needed to be included in this year’s vaccines.

Doctors say the strains change frequently.

They reassure everyone that while the vaccine may be a little gate getting to doctors, it will arrive in plenty of time before flu season gets fully underway.

