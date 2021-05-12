Nearly $20,000 raised during annual fundraiser for hospital's recreational therapy programs

U of L Peace Hospital hosted its annual 'Boots and BBQ Bash' on Saturday night, raising money for some of Louisville's youngest behavioral health patients.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A night of music and fun raised some big money for Louisville's youngest behavioral health patients.

University of Louisville Health's Peace Hospital hosted its annual 'Boots and BBQ Bash' on Dec. 4 to raise money for the hospital's art and recreational therapy programs.

This year, the fundraiser raised nearly $20,000 in donations.

Jaydee Graham, a former patient at Peace Hospital, encouraged guests to donate while at the event.

"I did not get here by myself," Graham said. "I got here because of the faces looking at me on the mattress, because of the art therapists grinding in the room with me, because of the many, many people in spaces like Peace Hospital that gave me a light in my trench."

Carolyn Callahan, a spokesperson for U of L Health, said that the Peace Hospital's 'Kosair Charities Children's Peace Center' is the largest and most comprehensive private provider of youth inpatient behavioral health services in the country.

Callahan said that the money raised will be used to purchase items such as basketballs, dolls, drum sets and playground equipment for the pediatric patients taking part in vital art and recreational therapy.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.