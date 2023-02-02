UofL Health joins national campaign to 'Stop the Bleed'

The campaign provides bystanders with simple steps anyone can take in an emergency session to stop life-threatening bleeding.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health empowered the community to act by joining a nationwide campaign to "Stop the Bleed" Thursday.

"Stop the Bleed" is a campaign that provides bystanders with simple steps anyone can take in an emergency session to stop life-threatening bleeding.

CC's Kitchen hosted the event. While it was open to the public, it was marketed towards queer people.

CC's Kitchen General Manager Corey Milliman said the restaurant hosted the event in part because of the violence in the surrounding area and against LGBTQ+ organizations across the country.

Dr. Keith Miller, a trauma surgeon at UofL Hospital, led the presentation before attendees practiced applying tourniquets and compressions.

“I can tell you first-hand, and so can the people who take care of patients on a regular basis, that we have all seen lives saved using this stuff,” he said.

One attendee said it's a skill that people need to know.

“I think it’s a community that’s targeted a lot. And it’s something people in that community really need to know," Ben Anderson said. He is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.



According to their website, the program offers three techniques to help save a life:

How to apply pressure to a wound with your hands

How to pack a wound and control the bleeding

How to apply a tourniquet correctly

An online course is available here.

To learn more about the campaign you can visit their website by clicking this link.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.