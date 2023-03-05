UofL Health discusses signs, symptoms of stroke during Stroke Awareness Month

You can lose up to 9.1 million brain cells every minute you are having a stroke.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — May is Stroke Awareness Month, so throughout this month experts are discussing signs and symptoms of stroke.

UofL Health Dr. Michael Haboubi discussed with WHAS11 News what you should do if you see someone experiencing a stroke and who is most susceptible.

He said the acronym they use is BE FAST, which is any sudden changes in balance, eye vision altered, face drooping, arm weakness, speech trouble, and time to call 911.

Haboubi explained that you can lose up to 9.1 million brain cells every minute you are having a stroke. He said the faster you can get to the hospital the better, because they will have more options to reverse a stroke or minimize the damage caused by the stroke.

"Time is brain. There's a lot of people that we see where they have symptoms that would lead to severe disability and we get to see them walk out of the hospital with no symptoms or minimal symptoms because there are things we can do to help," he said.

Haboubi said the biggest risk factor for having a stroke is age, because the older you are the more likely you are to have a stroke. However, he said strokes can happen to people of any age so people should be alert of the symptoms.

"The other thing I always try to advocate for is when it comes to public equities of health," Haboubi said. "We want to help people that are more at risk: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, if you smoke, etc. These are all things that are going to increase your risk for strokes."

He added that knowing what your risk factors are can help you prevent a stroke if you can get them under control.

UofL Health is hosting a public seminar on May 23 at 6 p.m. about stroke recognition and prevention objectives. You can register for the seminar here.

