UofL Health to open new Urgent Care Plus clinics

The new locations will offer typical urgent care, primary care and more telehealth options.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health is opening five 'Urgent Care Plus' locations focused on providing more than immediate care throughout the community.

The UofL Physicians - Urgent Care Plus locations will offer typical urgent care, primary care and more after-hours care, extending telehealth options for those who might not be able to schedule an appointment during the day.

The new centers will also allow people a place to go if they need immediate help, but are weary of going to the emergency room during the pandemic.

"With COVID, a lot of people are trying to avoid the ER, and we want to provide a safe experience for them that's not the ER where they may have [gone] before," said Christina John, director of clinical operations for UofL Physicians. "Telehealth on demand, you can be seen with urgent care to protect them...and not put off their needs any longer."

The Old Henry Road and Cedar Grove Road locations are already open, while locations in West Louisville, the Dixie Highway Corridor and more will be opening at a later date. The centers will see patients from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As UofL Health opens the facilities, officials said they will also have a partnership that offers more affordable behavioral health services with Peace Hospital.

