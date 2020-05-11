UofL expands free flu vaccine program to South Louisville

Free flu vaccines and COVID tests will be available every Saturday from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health has expanded its free flu vaccine program to South Louisville, offering flu shots and/or COVID-19 tests every Saturday.

Flu shots will be available to anyone aged six months to 64 years at the Catholic Enrichment Center on West Broadway and Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

Health officials have encouraged getting a flu shot to protect from severe symptoms of both the flu and coronavirus. Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of getting the flu by about half, and also reduces the risk for severe illness and hospitalization.

A total of 10,000 vaccines will be available at both locations from 8:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. While appointments are recommended, they are not required. People are required to bring an ID.

Anyone can schedule a flu shot, COVID test or both by calling 502-588-0414 or registering online here.

