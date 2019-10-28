LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A special treadmill developed at the University of Louisville will soon help children nationwide.

With help from the Department of Bio-engineering, Dr. Andrea Behrman developed and now licensed the treadmill and harness system specifically for young children.

The system uses locomotor training where children are suspended over the treadmill and trainers move their feet in a stepping motion.

The goal is to help the child regain movement and trunk control.

It’s already leading to improvements for 6-year-old Nolan Nachreiner.

“He comes here and he gets the best care on that treadmill and then we can go home and be a normal family – so it helps us in terms of hope in him being able to recover and it helps us live normally like we want,” Nolan’s mom, Jennifer Nachreiner, said.

The treadmills are either in place or on their way to facilities in Pittsburgh, Houston and New York.

One is also headed to Frazier Rehab in Louisville.

