UofL Health partners with Eli Lilly to prevent spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities

A partnership between UofL and Eli Lilly aims to help our most vulnerable populations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When looking at vulnerable populations in Kentucky, long-term care facilities have been hit hardest by COVID-19.

That's why UofL Health's Dr. Ruth Carrico said researchers with the University of Louisville are working on a clinical trial with Eli Lilly to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in older age groups.

"We are committed to saying that whatever it is that may save this population, that's what we want to do and this gives us an opportunity to do that," Carrico said.

Since last November, researchers have been working to help Eli Lilly disperse a monoclonal antibody treatment to people testing positive for COVID-19. Carrico said using antibody treatments like Bamlanivimab (Bam) have long been used to treat infectious diseases, but the difference here is that the antibodies are made in a lab and don't require plasma. That difference is something that is important for older populations, as plasma has been linked to blood clots, which make someone higher risk for COVID-19.

Though the researchers have only been helping this third phase of the clinical trial, the data they have so far is promising.

"The whole idea with clinical research is how do we do better? What is it that we need to do even earlier than we thought? Are there any other indicators that we should be looking for? So being able to work closely in real time with clinical research is an experience is an experience that we don't get very often," Carrico said. "And as you know, anything that we can learn that will give us a leg up on this virus, we want."

If you have a loved one in a long-term care facility and want to sign them up for this process, Carrico said to call and discuss the process with their facility first, and then let them know you want this treatment to be the first line of defense.

