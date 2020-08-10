UofL to launch healthcare cybersecurity workforce program to help first-responders, veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is developing a healthcare cybersecurity curriculum that will provide training for 200 first responders and military veterans free of charge.
Participants in the healthcare cybersecurity workforce certificate program will earn industry badges from Google, IBM, Microsoft, and others, providing pathways to additional educational opportunities.
The National Security Agency (NSA) has funded $6 million of the program. Once the curriculum is developed it's expected to be available to other institutions free of charge for one year. The first 30-40 students are expected to be enrolled in spring 2021.
According to a release, applicants do not need health care experience or be enrolled in a degree program at UofL to complete the certificate, however, it can be applied as a credit toward some UofL degree programs.