UofL to launch healthcare cybersecurity workforce program to help first-responders, veterans

In its pilot phase, 200 military veterans and first responders will participate in the certificate program free of charge.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is developing a healthcare cybersecurity curriculum that will provide training for 200 first responders and military veterans free of charge.

Participants in the healthcare cybersecurity workforce certificate program will earn industry badges from Google, IBM, Microsoft, and others, providing pathways to additional educational opportunities.

The National Security Agency (NSA) has funded $6 million of the program. Once the curriculum is developed it's expected to be available to other institutions free of charge for one year. The first 30-40 students are expected to be enrolled in spring 2021.