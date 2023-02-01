Mask requirement lifted at UofL Health

Officials said the hospital will also end mandatory COVID-19 testing of admissions/procedures and only start testing people who are "symptomatic on presentation."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The universal mask requirement at UofL Health will be lifted on Monday.

"While masks will no longer be required for team members, patients and visitors after that date, we will not discourage anyone from wearing a mask if they wish," Jason Smith, chief medical officer at UofL Health, said.

Smith urged the public to continue practicing good hand hygiene and to keep following UofL Health – Employee Health’s recommendations if you are sick or showing signs of illness.

He said the hospital will also end mandatory COVID-19 testing of admissions/procedures and only start testing people who are "symptomatic on presentation."

"COVID-19 has certainly tested all of us and our organization. I’m beyond proud of where we are today," Smith said. "Thank you all for your continued work to support our mission and for your dedication to our patients."

