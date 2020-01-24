LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In Louisville, two people died from the flu over the last two weeks, according to a news release. A total of five people in Louisville have died from the flu this season.

The release said the two people who died were elderly and had underlying medical conditions. The names of the people who died were not provided.

Over the last two weeks, there were 1,488 laboratory-confirmed flu cases in Louisville. This is 537 more cases than there were in this same two-week period last year. Flu activity is still considered widespread in Kentucky.

Nationally, the CDC said flu activity is still high, although there has been a slight decline. The CDC estimates that there have been more than 6,000 flu deaths this year.

“Everyone age six months and older should get a flu shot,” said Dr. Sarah Moyer. Moyer is the director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness and is the city’s chief health strategist. “If you’re sick, please see a healthcare provider right away. Antiviral medications may be a treatment option that can lessen your symptoms and shorten the time of your illness.”

You may be at a high risk of serious complications from the flu if you are:

Younger than 5 years old

Older than 65 years old

Pregnant or a woman who has recently given birth

A resident at a nursing home or long-term care facility

You may also be at risk if you have a chronic medical condition or a weakened immune system.

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, here is a list of locations where you can get one.

