FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) — Two deaths related to Hepatitis A were reported to the Franklin County Health Department this week. Both individuals had underlying medical conditions that contributed to the severity of their hepatitis A infections.

As of October 20, Franklin County has experienced 28 total cases of hepatitis A related to the larger statewide and national Hepatitis A outbreak, but these are the first two hepatitis A related deaths in Franklin County.

Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. The virus then spreads when an infected person does not wash his/her hands adequately after using the toilet or engages in behaviors that increase risk of infection.

“These deaths are tragic and our hearts go out to their families," Judy Mattingly, Franklin County Health Department Director said. "We highly encourage our community to receive their hepatitis A vaccination and to practice good hand hygiene to help end the outbreak.”

Careful hand washing, includes:

Wet hands with water and soap

Lather hands well including under the fingernails, between fingers and the backs of hands

Scrub hands for at least 20 seconds

Rinse hands with clean water

Dry hands

Kentucky has reported a total of 2,275 cases from 94 Kentucky counties with 14 total deaths in the state, which is less than 1% of the cases. 1,209 of those cases have required hospitalization.

40 Kentucky cases have been associated with homelessness; 1,209 cases have been associated with illicit drug use; 213 cases have been associated with both homelessness and illicit drug use; and 405 cases have had no outbreak-related risk factors.

For additional information on the larger outbreak occurring in Kentucky, please visit the Kentucky Department for Public Health's hepatitis A informational.

© 2018 WHAS-TV