$43 million Trager Family Jewish Community Center facility to open later this spring

The 107,000 square-foot facility on Dutchman's Lane will officially open to the public sometime later this spring.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Trager Family Jewish Community Center has cut the ribbon on its new $43 million facility on Dutchman's Lane in Louisville.

The facility is expected to be fully open to the public later this spring.

"The Trager Family Jewish Community Center is a brand new, modern facility designed to serve people of all ages with a breadth and depth of interests," Sara Wagner, CEO and president of the Trager Family JCC and Jewish Federation of Louisville said.

"From health and fitness to youth and family experiences to new, indoor aquatics facilities, there is something for everyone,” she said.

The project has been under construction for the past 18 months.

It will feature a year-round, indoor aquatics facility, a 37,000 square-foot fitness space where weekly group fitness classes will be held and an early learning center for preschool children.

The space will also feature a multipurpose auditorium space, which will serve as the new home of CenterStage, one of Kentucky's longest-running theatre companies.

“This new center is a beacon for all of what is good and productive," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Today we are here together to celebrate the fact that you are creating better lives for the citizens of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Beshear said.

