The family of Lily Mae Avant, the 10-year-old from central Texas who contracted a brain-eating amoeba, said the little girl has died early Monday morning.



She "fought the good fight," said her aunt, Loni Yadon, and cousin, Wendy Scott. "We are standing firm in our faith and the lives she touched."



Avant's family said the girl started feeling ill on Sunday, Sept. 8, but doctors thought she had a virus that was going around school.



By Tuesday, she was airlifted to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, where it was confirmed she had contracted a brain-eating amoeba.

Her family doesn't know exactly where or when she got it but said she'd been swimming Labor Day weekend in the Brazos River near her Valley Mills home as she and her family always had.

Brain-eating amoebas are common, but the infections are not, the state health department said. They are found in warm freshwater and enter through the nose. You cannot contract an amoeba by swallowing the water.



The family asks for privacy and prayers for peace.

