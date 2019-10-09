ATHENS, Georgia — Not dating as a teenager may make one a happier person.
That's according to a new study from the University of Georgia.
Scientists worked with nearly 600 high school sophomores to reach their findings about teen romance.
Students who didn't date had significantly higher teacher ratings of social skills and leadership, and lower ratings of depression compared to those who did date.
Many feel that dating is a key part of growing up. The results of this study turn that myth around.
The study was published in the Journal of School Health.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida boy surprised with Disney trip after using birthday money to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees
- How one deadly secret led to the murder of an entire family
- Rare Friday the 13th full moon to appear this week
- EMT responds to fatal crash and finds his 16-year-old daughter
- Child with cancer will not go back to his parents, judge rules
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter