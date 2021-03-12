Pharmacies facing supply chain issues with filling prescriptions

Across the country, people have reported issues filling not just insulin but other medications and medical supplies as well.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Having a hard time filling your prescription lately? You're not alone.

Mark Ulman of Westfield said he has tried twice in the last month to refill his insulin medication.

"They told me it's out of stock," he said, explaining the response from his local pharmacist. "I've also had trouble getting syringes. And its scary when you're diabetic and you can't get your insulin."

"It's a supply chain issue," said Tony Kantzavelos, owner and pharmacist at Nora Apothecary on Indy's north side.

He said most pharmaceutical ingredients are manufactured overseas.

"Once upon a time, we were getting products on a regular basis, and now, things are late, things are delayed," he said. "It's been a struggle for all of us in the health care industry."

Kantzavelos said he's in a better situation than some others because he owns a compounding pharmacy.

"So we can still get raw materials and make prescriptions for patients," he said.

Industry experts said in most cases, if certain medications are backordered or delayed, it's only for a week or so. And if a medication or medical supply isn't available at one location, it's possible it may be on the shelf somewhere else.