'Are you okay?' | Being aware with Suicide Prevention Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Sunday was the start of National Suicide Prevention Week.

On the second day of Suicide Prevention Week, UofL Health shared the alarming statistic that suicide is among the top nine leading causes of death for those aged 10 to 64.

Health experts from UofL Health said depression is an emotional illness, and it can cause people to think with more of their feelings and create a black-and-white type of thinking.

"I think knowing the basic signs of depression can make that difference in that person's life. It can be a simple act of attentiveness, a simple act of caring," Dr. David Houvenagle said.

There is one way that people can identify the signs of suicidal ideation, and that’s just having a conversation.

“Are you okay? Are you having any thoughts of being depressed? Any thoughts of being hopeless, helpless, or even? Are you having any thoughts of ending your life?” Houvenagle asked as suggestions to starting that conversation.

Houvenagle also said that you should keep an eye out for signs of depression, which can be lack of caring or attention.

One of the groups where suicide prevention awareness is critical is among our veterans.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, an average of 18 veterans completed their life every single day in 2019.

WHAS11 spoke with Aaron Reed, a Navy Seal of 22 years, in 2021 about this all too familiar occurrence.

The VA encouraged people with loved ones who are veterans to use the SAVE method.

SAVE stands for:

S – Signs of suicidal thinking

A – Asking the question “Are you thinking of suicide?”

V – Validating the veteran’s experience

E – Encouraging them to get help

The Veteran’s Club INC plans to host a suicide prevention training at their headquarters on Shelbyville Road Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone experiencing a crisis can call the 24/7 hotline at 988.

