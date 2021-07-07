Sugary drinks linked to colon cancer risk in adults under 50

New research could explain increase in colon cancer in young people.

Doctors have been trying to figure out why more and more young people are getting colon cancer. Now new research suggests a link to sugary drinks.

Let’s connect the dots.

Younger patients, recent trend

The death of black panther star Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43 brought home to many a disturbing trend doctors have been warning about, colon cancer rates are increasing in adults younger than 50.

Once considered an "old person disease," colon cancer rates are actually falling among people 65 and older. Doctors have been trying to find out what was behind this recent trend.

Sugary drinks, increased risk

Now a study that looked at female nurses from 1991 to 2015 might have an answer. Researchers found women who drank two or more eight ounce servings of sugar sweetened drinks a week had more than double the risk of colon cancer compared to women who averaged less than one a week. Each additional serving of sweetened drinks increased the risk of colon cancer by 16%

Sugary drinks, increased consumption

Sugary drinks have been around awhile so why would we see an increase in young people? Between 1977 and 2001 consumption of sugary drinks increased dramatically. By 2014 those numbers started to fall but the damage may have already been done. Though scientists warn that while this research shows a possible link it does not prove cause and effect.