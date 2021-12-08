Suffering from 'COVID-somnia?' There's an app for that

More people are having trouble sleeping as a result of the pandemic. Experts are calling the phenomenon "COVID-somnia," and they say there's an app that can help.

INDIANAPOLIS — We could all use a little bit more sleep, but if you've noticed you're tossing and turning a lot more lately, you're far from alone. In fact, a recent survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine revealed that more than half of Americans reported an increase in problems sleeping since the start of the pandemic.

Experts are calling the recent spike in sleep disturbances "COVID-somnia." So, it comes as no surprise that more people are turning to experts for help.

You've heard of a fitness or life coach, but what about a sleep coach? Yes, it's a thing.

Kelly O'Brien is a sleep coach with an app called "Proper," which offers just that.

"It's a combination of sleep education, expert habit change support and some additional tools to get them to what that better night's sleep could look like," O'Brien said.

According to O'Brien, "What should I be doing in that hour or so before bed?" is among one of the most commonly asked questions, as clients are curious about what their "wind-down" routine should look like.

"We also get a lot of questions around what impacts our sleep positively or negatively, such as the impacts of caffeine and alcohol," O'Brien said. "So, we'll talk through what that might look like for the client and what might need to change."