KENTUCKY, USA — Drug use in Kentucky is on the rise, according to a new study by Millennium Health. The state ranks number one for percentage of fentanyl positive drug tests in the country in 2019.

“If you follow the trends about opioid use in Kentucky, we started off with oxytocin back in the day,” The Healing Place VP of Program Services Heather Gibson said.

Millennium Health is reporting the region that includes Kentucky has seen about 700 percent more fentanyl positive drug tests in 2019 than 2015.

“Fentanyl is cheap and easy and it is being cut in with other drugs too,” Gibson said.

The Healing Place, an addiction recovery center, tracks trends in drug use. Most recently, meth has been the top drug of addiction noted by those in recovery, followed by heroin.

Gibson said sometimes people think they’re using heroin when it’s actually fentanyl.

Officer Beth Ruoff with Louisville Metro Police said the criminal investigation division started tracking fentanyl detection this year. She said previously drugs seized might have been misclassified as other drugs because fentanyl can look similar to other powdered drugs.

It’s not just fentanyl that is seeing a rise. Kentucky also ranks in the top 10 for cocaine, meth and heroin positive drug tests.

“People aren’t using one particular drug because once fentanyl goes away or you can’t get it anymore, they’re going to move on to something else,” Gibson said.

Fentanyl use often coincides with heroin, cocaine, or meth use in Kentucky, according to Millennium Health.

“Most of our folks are going to use whatever they can gets their hands on, what’s available, and what they can afford,” Gibson said.

Agencies like LMPD and The Healing Place are trying to make stop the problem and offer assistance.

More from WHAS11.com:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.