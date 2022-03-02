Spring Allergies and how to find relief

An allergy specialist gives advice on what kind of treatment is best for certain spring allergies, and when it's time for something stronger than over-the-counter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spring is just around the corner and for many people, it brings itchy eyes, sneezing, and a stuffy nose.

So, what’s the best way to relieve allergy symptoms?

According to Dr. Sandra Hong, an allergist with Cleveland Clinic, nasal steroids can be extremely effective.

“Making sure that they point them outwards -- right nostril, right ear; left nostril, left ear. Because we want to avoid nasal septum that runs down the center. Because if you point into it, you can get nose bleeds,” she advised.

Tree pollen affects a majority of allergy sufferers during spring, in addition to mold, pet dander, and dust mites.

Dr. Hong said a good one-two, over-the-counter punch can provide relief. She recommends starting a nasal steroid as soon as it warms up outside to combat nasal congestion. Then, to fight itching, sneezing, and postnasal drip, she suggests antihistamines.

Antihistamines start working in about an hour and should be taken when symptoms first appear.

More severe allergies may cause asthma and require inhalers, different types of nasal sprays, oral medications, or even allergy shots.

“There are medications that can be prescribed and there can also be different types of immunotherapy. Either sublingual, where we give you tablets under your tongue, or we can consider doing allergy shots that are so very effective for our patients,” said Dr. Hong.

If over-the-counter medications don’t improve your quality of life and your nose is still stuffy, you’re sneezing or having concentration issues, Dr. Hong said it’s time to see your doctor or an allergist about prescription medications.

