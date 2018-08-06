LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WHAS11) -- Another case of Hepatitis A has been diagnosed and this time it is a gas station in southern Jefferson County. The employee works at the Speedway on Antle Drive off of Preston Highway.

Customers who ate prepared food such as pizza, hot dogs or breakfast sandwiches at this location from May 15 to May 31 may have been exposed to hepatitis A. Customers who bought gas or packaged food are not at risk.

The best way to protect yourself against Hep A is by washing your hands frequently and getting vaccinated.

Symptoms of the virus include fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, and jaundice. Anyone with those symptoms should contact their doctor.

Since the outbreak began there have been 446 cases diagnosed in Louisville and almost 73,000 vaccinated.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness says while there have been lots of cases diagnosed, food-borne transmission has not been a factor in this outbreak. The hepatitis A outbreak remains centered among the homeless and those who use illegal drugs.

© 2018 WHAS-TV