LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As the Labor Day holiday weekend nears, the American Red Cross are urging donors to give blood.

They say during this time of the year, the number of blood donations tend to decrease and have the potential to impact patient care.

The Red Cross is hosting a special Holiday Hero Labor Day Blood Drive on Sept. 3 from noon until 7 p.m. at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center’s West Wing.

While there is a need for all blood types, they are encouraging those with types O, A negative and B negative to make a Power Red donation at this drive.

Officials say those Power Red donors give a “concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.”

To show appreciation, they are presenting donors with a coupon via email for a free haircut from Sport Clips as part of the Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign and a unique Red Cross canvas tote bag while supplies last.

To find out how to donate, click here.

