Promoting lung health | National Take the Stairs Day celebrated Wednesday

The American Lung Association is hosting the Fight For Air Climb on Feb. 6 to raise money for lung health programs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday is National Take the Stairs Day. The American Lung Association is encouraging people to stay active to promote lung health, especially during the pandemic.

Stair climbing is an easy way to reach your health and fitness goals. Next time you have the chance to take the elevator or the stairs, try the stairs.

Any time you are exerting energy, you’re putting your lungs to the test. American Lung Association of Kentucky Executive Director Deena Kinkade- Adams said the lungs are the vehicle for health for the rest of your body.

“It tones muscles, it helps maintain or even lose weight, and it also contributes to cardio health,” said Kinkade-Adams. “When people climb the steps, they really begin to realize how important lung health is.”

The American Lung Association is hosting the Fight For Air Climb, where you’ll be able to climb up and down the stairs at Lynn Family Stadium and raise money for lung health programs in early February.

Normally the climb would be indoors, but due to COVID precautions, this is the first year at Lynn Family Stadium.

There will be three climbs – one of first responders, the regular climb, and the triple climb.

