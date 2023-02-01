President of Baptist Health Louisville retiring, administration searching for replacement

Larry Gray is retiring later this year after almost 40 years of service with the system.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The president of Baptist Health Louisville is retiring later this year after almost 40 years of service with the system.

According to a news release, Larry Gray will continue working his position while a national search takes place to find his replacement. Officials say "internal candidates" will be considered, and that candidate searches usually take between five to seven months.

“Throughout his career, Larry’s quest to provide compassionate care

to our communities has always been evident, and he has displayed

that same regard for his staff,” Patrick Falvey, chief operating officer for Baptist Health, said. “He has been a visionary leader, a source of strength and hope during the pandemic. He will be greatly missed.”

The news release states Gray started the position as president of Baptist Health Louisville in June 2018. He began his career with Baptist Health as a clinical chaplain, he then became director of pastoral care in 1986.

Gray and his team maintained the hospital through the height of the pandemic while sustaining normal operations. According to the news release, he has said that his "greatest professional gratification" came during the pandemic.

The news release states that Gray and his wife, Mary Ida, plan on spending more time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren when Gray is retired. He also plans to plans to travel, teach and write more.

