Girl creates bracelets to bring awareness to mental health impact on children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — May is mental health awareness month and during the pandemic—mental health has become a top priority for many.

"We are social animals," said Dr. Stephen Taylor, Peace Hospital. "We like to be together and the isolation and the social distancing that we’ve experienced with this pandemic has been very difficult. We’ve seen a lot more anxiety, a lot more depression."

Dr. Taylor says the effects of the pandemic on someone’s mental health can show up differently for everyone.

Here are some sign to look for in adults:

Hard time concentrating

Not able to complete tasks

Difficulty sleeping

Feeling tired during the day

Physical symptoms ( like body aches and upset stomach )

And for kids, the signs are

Irritability and agitation

More argumentative

Restlessness

"I think kids' mental health gets overlooked," says Brooklyn Riley, Notre Dame Academy Student. "Like people don’t pay as much attention to it. I think it should be normalized for kids to talk about their mental health without feeling like they're embarrassed or that conversation isn’t welcomed.

According to the Mayo Clinic here are signs to look for in children:

Warning signs that your child may have a mental health disorder include:

Persistent sadness — two or more weeks

Withdrawing from or avoiding social interactions

Hurting oneself or talking about hurting oneself

Talking about death or suicide

Outbursts or extreme irritability

Out-of-control behavior that can be harmful

Drastic changes in mood, behavior or personality

Changes in eating habits

Loss of weight

Difficulty sleeping

Frequent headaches or stomachaches

Difficulty concentrating

Changes in academic performance

Avoiding or missing school

Riley has created Think Happy and Chin Up bracelets to help with the conversation of mental health and kids.

"It’s a really basic message but it can really get into your head that you should always think happy.

Brooklyn started making bracelets during the pandemic and caught the eye of Your Mom Cares – an organization in new york that talks about mental health and kids.

"It's okay to not be okay and people should normalize talking about their mental health. Because one person can be the change. Even if you’re only taking little steps. Those little steps can make big steps."

