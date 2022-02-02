Pandemic fatigue takes a toll on heart health

A new survey shows the impact the COVID-19 virus and pandemic fatigue have on our heart health.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the pandemic drags on, a new survey suggests Americans are becoming disinterested in healthy habits, which could negatively affect the heart according to Cleveland Clinic.

“If people lose interest in keeping the healthy lifestyles it is going to create a problem long-term because once the arteries get blocked or once your high blood pressure creates a problem in the heart muscle, there is no way to reverse these problems in an easy way,” said Dr. Samir Kapadia, chairman of Cardiovascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic.

The survey reveals fewer people are walking during the day and 77% report they often or sometimes spend their day sitting.

“Currently we recommend that as a healthy person you should at least exercise 30-45 minutes a day. If you do not do this, what happens is that cholesterol accumulates in the artery,” explained Dr. Kapadia.

As a result, obesity and a little bit of insulin resistance are possible. Insulin resistance is where you can develop diabetes in the future, or even hardening of the arteries.

COVID-19 infection can harm the heart too. Results show one-in-four Americans who tested positive for the virus say it impacted their heart.

"COVID has affected a lot of people’s hearts and it affects all different parts, so the most common one is where the heart muscle gets infected with the COVID virus or there is an inflammation in the heart muscle, or inflammation around the heart muscle,” said Dr. Kapadia.

The risk for heart attacks can go up if someone has had the COVID virus, but there is also a definite increase in blood clot formation. In addition, clear evidence shows that COVID can lead to irregular heartbeats or sometimes conduction problems in the heart.

Two-out-of-five people say they’ve experienced a heart-related issue since the start of the pandemic. Dr. Kapadia encourages a renewed focus on exercise, a healthy diet and preventing COVID-19.

“We are all going to have a good life again, but we have to be healthy to enjoy that good life, so right now it is a time to invest in heart health,” he said.

If you’re wondering about heart health, Dr. Kapadia said weight gain, especially belly fat, is a sign of insulin resistance and a red flag that you should improve your diet and exercise habits.

And if you’ve recovered from COVID-19 but still feel short of breath, lightheaded or have palpitations, it’s important to be evaluated by your doctor.

