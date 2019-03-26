LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The overdose death spike in Clark County has leveled back out to normal activity.

Dr. Yazel with the Clark County Health Department said the state's emergency room monitoring program confirmed what officials believed to be a concerning spike on March 9 and 10.

The department suspects an increased supply of fentanyl may have been behind it.

The Health Department used a real-time alert system for the first time to let the public know right away about the overdoses.

Dr. Yazel says he's happy to know it wasn't a false alarm and the system was successful.

"You know, we don't want to do this so often that people get alarm fatigue where they're like 'oh, there's another thing from Clark County.' but this is the first time we've utilized it and I think it was the right call here and hopefully we never have to utilize again. But we know we have the means to do that now should the situation arise," Dr. Yazel said.

There's no toxicology report yet and it could take weeks to determine the exact cause of the spike.