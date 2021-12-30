Overdose deaths are down in Jefferson County, still above pre-pandemic levels

Marla Highbaugh from The Healing Place said this decrease is because more people are seeking help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though overdose deaths have decreased compared to last year, they are still above pre-pandemic levels.

"But, since fentanyl is still very active in the community and they are starting to place it with all types of drugs and not just opioids anymore that's why it's statistically higher than it was a couple of years ago," she said.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said they have handled 508 overdose deaths so far.

There are 85 cases pending in the toxicology lab, but they might not get the results back until early March.

Last year there were a total of 604 overdose deaths.

