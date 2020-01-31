LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With nearly 1,000 people in Kentucky waiting for an organ, there is no doubt organ donors are key in saving lives.

State Rep. Jerry T. Miller, a Louisville Republican, prefiled a bill ahead of the 2020 General Assembly that would offer government employees up to a month of paid leave if they donate an organ. It would also give up to five days of paid leave if they donate bone marrow.

The legislation would also give up to $10,000 in tax deductions for donors.

Right now, there are nearly one thousand people in Kentucky on the waiting list for an organ, most waiting for a kidney. High rates of kidney disease and diabetes add to the problem.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, if more people registered to donate their organs after passing away, combined with increased living organ donation, fewer people would die on the transplant waitlist each year.

Become an organ donor

Thousands of people are waiting for organs and the list keeps growing each day. According to organdonor.gov, one donor can save up to eight lives.

You can help by registering to become an organ donor in your state. If you live in Kentucky, click here, Indiana, click here, and all other states click here to sign up today! Or you can sign up when you renew your driver's license. It takes only a few minutes to register and could give the gift of life to those waiting for an organ.

If you think you may already be an organ donor, check your state-issued identification card and look for the organ donor designation.

For information becoming a living donor, click here.

