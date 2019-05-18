LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A health clinic in the Highlands is helping people focus not only on their medical needs, but their personal needs as well.

St. Paul United Methodist Church's Touched Twice Clinic focused on medical and dental needs while also taking into consideration the importance of other needs like counseling and a free haircut.

The Touched Twice clinic is in it's seventh year, serving all types of people.

"This is not just people that are living on the street, there are plenty of people here who drive here and go back to their homes," Cody Nygard, Director of Discipleship & Connection. "This is for homeless, at risk and in need."

The church said it would provide legal aid, TARC passes, social services and even family photos.

"I'm 50, I've been through a lot but I keep going on," Tamara Lones, one of the people helped, said. "A lot of people need help and there's always help out there. This is what they do and it's nice."

If someone needs a service that isn't offered, the church said they refer them to another organization that can help.

"We want to make sure that we remember that we're doing a human service here," Nygard said. "You know it's not just a transaction it's people that are coming who are really building a family relationship with the church."

Treating those who've landed on a hardship, respect.