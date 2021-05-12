Norton Healthcare opens new CPA lab used in COVID-19 testing

The new lab will support all Norton Healthcare facilities in Metro Louisville, along with more than 800 medical partners throughout Kentucky and southern Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear toured the Norton Healthcare’s new CPA Lab at the site of the former Kmart building in Hikes Point.

Norton outgrew its previous lab and relocated to the site on Breckenridge Lane. The new facility can do tests quicker and has expanded to include microbiology and immunology.

“This is an exciting opportunity that has allowed us to expand diagnostic services for our community and reduce wait times for our customers, which includes providers and patients,” Russell F. Cox, president and CEO, Norton Healthcare, said in a release.

The lab has played an important part in testing for COVID-19, performing nearly 200,000 tests over the past year.

"You can feel the momentum building as we come out of COVID. These last 15 months have been tough, on all of us, and these next 15 months will be exciting about what is to come,” Beshear said.

The new lab will support all Norton Healthcare facilities in Metro Louisville, along with more than 800 medical partners throughout Kentucky and southern Indiana.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.